Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Rises By 80.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.2 days.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of VIVEF opened at $10.40 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

