Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Sika Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 52,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,469. Sika has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

