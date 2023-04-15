Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Short Interest Up 308.5% in March

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 308.5% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sisecam Resources by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sisecam Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sisecam Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sisecam Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

SIRE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 13,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,794. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $500.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Sisecam Resources Dividend Announcement

Sisecam Resources ( NYSE:SIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

