SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,213. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

