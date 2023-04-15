SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

