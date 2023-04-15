SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,709,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,238. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

