Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading Up 3.2%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCAF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.