Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). Approximately 236,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 467,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.40 ($0.60).

Smiths News Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £128.80 million, a P/E ratio of 577.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.45.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smiths News Company Profile

In other news, insider David Blackwood purchased 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £9,991.52 ($12,373.40). 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

