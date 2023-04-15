SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 9.3% Higher

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. 47,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 34,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

SolGold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

