Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.68. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 36,350 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

