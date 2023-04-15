Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.
Solvay Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVYSF remained flat at $115.06 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. Solvay has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $117.75.
Solvay Company Profile
