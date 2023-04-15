Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,649.86. 185,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,192. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,521.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,180.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,677.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

