Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,653 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

