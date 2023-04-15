Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,959,000 after purchasing an additional 282,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.