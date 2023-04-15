Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 660 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.60. 1,324,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,007. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

