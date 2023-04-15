SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Stock Price Up 33.9%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 33.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

SouthGobi Resources Trading Up 33.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 66.78.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It operates under the following geographical segments: Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.