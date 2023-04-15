S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.67. 2,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.63% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

