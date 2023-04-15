SPC Financial Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PSA opened at $290.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

