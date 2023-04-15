SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFO opened at $8.25 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 6.27%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

