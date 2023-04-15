SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $25.17 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

