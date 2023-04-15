SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,568,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

