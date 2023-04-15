SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,992 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $65,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 3,197,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

