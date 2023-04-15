SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1,014.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

