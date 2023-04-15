StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,050,000 after buying an additional 90,777 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also

