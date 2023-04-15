StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.