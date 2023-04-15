StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of ADES opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

