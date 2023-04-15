StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

