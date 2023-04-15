Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.54

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.54 and traded as low as $7.53. Storebrand ASA shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 234 shares.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

About Storebrand ASA



Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

