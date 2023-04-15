Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.54

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.54 and traded as low as $7.53. Storebrand ASA shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 234 shares.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.
About Storebrand ASA
Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.