Streamr Price Tops $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

