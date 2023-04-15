Strike (STRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.30 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $54.30 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $14.77 or 0.00048518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,676,921 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

