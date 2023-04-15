Substratum (SUB) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,392.96 and approximately $0.45 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,395.98 or 1.00033047 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036653 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $24.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

