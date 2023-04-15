SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.