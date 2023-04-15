SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $348.47.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group
In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
