Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.10. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 8,576 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions ( NASDAQ:SYPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

