T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

