TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS TCCPY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,817. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

