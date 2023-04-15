TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechnoPro Stock Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS TCCPY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,817. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.
TechnoPro Company Profile
