Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

