Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Techtronic Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $72.97.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
