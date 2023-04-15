Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tecogen Price Performance
TGEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 37,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
Tecogen Company Profile
