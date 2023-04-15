Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $26.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 955,507,824 coins and its circulating supply is 934,248,729 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

