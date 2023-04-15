The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The China Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

CHN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund is a non-diversified fund management company. They generate capital appreciation through investments in businesses and other entities with significant assets, as well as other types of investments, manufacturing operations, and trade. They offer shareholders, prospective investors, and their advisers a wealth of information.

