The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Shares of GS opened at $336.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

