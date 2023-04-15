The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Down 46.7% in March

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 635,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.09.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Pennant Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Pennant Group news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 690,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.