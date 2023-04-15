The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Short Interest Update

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stephan Price Performance
Shares of SPCO stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Stephan has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.
About Stephan
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stephan (SPCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Stephan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stephan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.