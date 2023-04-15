The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Short Interest Update

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stephan Price Performance

Shares of SPCO stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Stephan has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

About Stephan

Stephan Co engages in the distribution of hair grooming and personal care products. It offers products under the brands of Campbell’s, Latherking, and Stephan Barber. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

