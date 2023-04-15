The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Wendy’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 2,762,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,403. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Insider Activity

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

