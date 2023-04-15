Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

