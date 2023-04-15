Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.