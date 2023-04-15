Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,039,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 1,797,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Times China Stock Performance

Times China stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. Times China has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Times China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Times China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Times China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Times China

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Times China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.