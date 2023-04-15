Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 17,321,764 shares trading hands.

Tissue Regenix Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59.

Get Tissue Regenix Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tissue Regenix Group

In related news, insider Daniel Lee bought 500,000 shares of Tissue Regenix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,191.95). Insiders own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

See Also

