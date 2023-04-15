Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Top Ships Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Top Ships in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

