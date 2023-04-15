Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.84. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 365,618 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

About Top Ships

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.