Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 85.1% in March

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,100 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 524,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of Toshiba stock remained flat at $32.52 on Friday. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

