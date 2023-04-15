Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 85.1% in March

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,100 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 524,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.0 days.
Toshiba Stock Performance
Shares of Toshiba stock remained flat at $32.52 on Friday. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.
About Toshiba
