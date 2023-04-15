Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.43. 653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Toto Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

About Toto

Toto ( OTCMKTS:TOTDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

