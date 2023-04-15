Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.43. 653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Toto Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.
About Toto
TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.
